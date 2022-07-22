Skip to main content

Derick Hall highlights who has impressed this offseason

Auburn football's Derick Hall gave some love to several teammates who have been working hard this offseason.

The Auburn Tigers could have a handful of players take on bigger roles this season. 

Many playmakers on the defense will be put in a situation to take a step forward and help Auburn win games in 2022. 

Earlier this week at SEC Media Days, Derick Hall was asked about players who have been putting in the work and could surprise some people this fall. He listed several players. 

"(Donovan) Kaufman, Dylan Brooks, on offense, Zach (Calzada) has looked really good. TJ (Finley) has looked really good. That's going to be a good battle. I'm ready to see who wins that job. They're both going to push each other, they're both playing well so that'll be a good competition. Zion (Puckett), he's back, he's healthy. Simp, he's back, he's healthy. Y'all know these guys but they haven't really been able to show out because of injuries. They're going to be really good for us when they're healthy this year."

Almost all of the players that Hall mentioned are expected to be starters this year. Donovan Kaufman played a lot in the middle of the field last season in a safety and nickel role. After Smoke Monday moved on to the NFL, Kaufman may be the go-to guy in the defensive backfield. 

Puckett was expected to have a larger load last season but injuries limited him a year ago. With that behind him, expect Auburn to use him a lot. 

Hall should know a ton about Brooks. His body totally changed from last year to this offseason. Hall mentioned later in the day that Brooks will have to play and he will be a great piece of the Auburn pass rush. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers player Derick Hall answers questions during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Derick Hall highlights who has impressed this offseason

By Zac Blackerby45 seconds ago
Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers player Tank Bigsby answers questions during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Auburn Tigers were picked to finish last in the SEC West in the media days poll

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Brandon Frazier (87) catches the ball behind defender Tony Huntley Jr.Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Is Brandon Frazier set for a big year for Auburn football?

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Bryan Harsin gets a chance to share his thoughts on Zach Calzada

By Andrew Stefaniak16 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tank Bigsby discusses his thoughts on recently hired reciever coach Ike Hilliard

By Andrew StefaniakJul 21, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Bryan Harsin breaks down what he wants out of Auburn's starting quarterback

By Lance DaweJul 21, 2022 11:18 AM EDT
Jul 22, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football announces start of fall camp

By Lance DaweJul 21, 2022 9:27 AM EDT
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Bryan Harsin, Texas A&M, Tennessee

By Andrew StefaniakJul 21, 2022 9:10 AM EDT