Derick Hall highlights who has impressed this offseason

The Auburn Tigers could have a handful of players take on bigger roles this season.

Many playmakers on the defense will be put in a situation to take a step forward and help Auburn win games in 2022.

Earlier this week at SEC Media Days, Derick Hall was asked about players who have been putting in the work and could surprise some people this fall. He listed several players.

"(Donovan) Kaufman, Dylan Brooks, on offense, Zach (Calzada) has looked really good. TJ (Finley) has looked really good. That's going to be a good battle. I'm ready to see who wins that job. They're both going to push each other, they're both playing well so that'll be a good competition. Zion (Puckett), he's back, he's healthy. Simp, he's back, he's healthy. Y'all know these guys but they haven't really been able to show out because of injuries. They're going to be really good for us when they're healthy this year."

Almost all of the players that Hall mentioned are expected to be starters this year. Donovan Kaufman played a lot in the middle of the field last season in a safety and nickel role. After Smoke Monday moved on to the NFL, Kaufman may be the go-to guy in the defensive backfield.

Puckett was expected to have a larger load last season but injuries limited him a year ago. With that behind him, expect Auburn to use him a lot.

Hall should know a ton about Brooks. His body totally changed from last year to this offseason. Hall mentioned later in the day that Brooks will have to play and he will be a great piece of the Auburn pass rush.

