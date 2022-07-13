Skip to main content

The point spread for Auburn football's games vs Penn State and Alabama released

The Auburn Tigers are the underdog in both games.

Auburn's home battle against the Penn State Nittany Lions and the road trip to Alabama for the Iron Bowl are two important games for the Auburn Tigers. They open as underdogs in both contests. 

The season is getting closer and point spreads are slowly starting to get released by sportsbooks throughout the offseason. 

Fanduel has released early point spreads for Auburn's games against Penn State and Alabama. 

The Penn State Nittany Lions are a one-point favorite over the Tigers when they come to Jordan Hare Stadium on September 17th. 

Alabama will be a much larger favorite against Auburn. The Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites over the Auburn Tigers when Bryan Harsin's team travels to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. 

Both of these are probably reasonable with the information we currently have on all of these teams. 

Both Penn State and Alabama are bringing back their quarterbacks for another season while Auburn is in the middle of a quarterback battle that should give them an edge over the Tigers but a one-point spread is essentially a pick-em. Auburn is perfectly capable of winning any and all of their home games this season. 

Auburn's win total is listed as six wins by most major sportsbooks entering the 2022 college football season. They opened with the line at 5.5 wins on the season. it moved to six a few weeks later on Bet Online

