WATCH: Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is throwing darts

Bo Nix has left the Auburn football program but will always be tied to The Plains whether some Auburn fans like it or not.

After entering the transfer portal, it did not take him long until he announced he would be playing for the Oregon Ducks. Locked in a quarterback battle for the starting passer for the Ducks, Nix showed off some of the work that he's putting in on his Instagram account earlier this week.

Many college football fans have the Oregon Ducks vs Georgia Bulldogs showdown in Atlanta, Georgia on September third as one of the most interesting games of the 2022 college football season.

Auburn Tiger fans will be paying close attention to that game as their former passer will aim to defeat Georgia for the first time in his career after not being able to beat them while quarterbacking for Auburn.

Nix is seen as potentially the most polarizing player in the history of Auburn football. His play every single week seemingly split the fanbase into two separate opinions. It will be interesting to see how he performs elsewhere and if he has that same effect and if Auburn fans will be more unified in whoever wins the quarterback job this fall between Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, and TJ Finley.

