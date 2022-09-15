Skip to main content

The Auburn Tigers are projected to play in a familiar bowl game

The Auburn Tigers predicted to play an unfamiliar foe.

Auburn football fans may not like this bowl projection. 

College Football News released their bowl game predictions for every bowl game for the 2022 season. The outlet has the Auburn Tigers facing off against Virginia Tech in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Auburn is familiar with this bowl game. Last year, the Tigers lost to the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl. Prior to last season, Auburn's only other appearance in the Birmingham Bowl was in 2015. They beat Memphis 31-10. 

So far in 2022, Virginia Tech is off to a rocky start. The Hokies are currently 1-1 after a  loss against Old Dominion in week one 20-17. Things looked better for them this past Saturday as they defeated Boston College 27-10.

Auburn is 2-0 as they head into their first real test of the season this weekend against Penn State at home. 

The Tigers have a 3-1-1 record against the Hokies all-time with their most recent win coming in 2005 with a score of 16-3. Auburn tied against Virginia Tech in the first game played in school history 0-0 in 1924. The Tigers' largest win margin comes a year later against the Hokies in 1925 when they beat them 19-0. 

If College Football News hits on their prediction, this would be Auburn's third appearance in the Birmingham Bowl and their fifth meeting against Virginia Tech.

Hopefully, Auburn can beat #22 Penn State this weekend and earn more respect around the country. College Football News is the second site to list Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl after Auburn was included in the Athletic's prediction article where they were also listed to play in the Birmingham Bowl against Cincinnati.

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley reacts pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

The Auburn Tigers are projected to play in a familiar bowl game

By Cooper Posey
