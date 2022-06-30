Skip to main content

Auburn football target Brock Glenn shines at Elite 11

Brock Glenn has looked good at Elite 11 Camp so far.

Auburn has been after quarterback target Brock Glenn for a while now. 

Glenn was a recruit that was not highly sought after, then suddenly jumped on the scene and climbed up the rankings. Auburn has been recruiting him hard from the start, which will help their chances of landing him. 

The Tigers seemed to have a lead for a while, then schools like Ohio State and Texas A&M jumped in to muddy the water.

Now the Tigers are trying to preserve the lead they once had in the hopes of getting Glenn to the Plains. 

Glenn recently competed in the Elite 11 quarterback camp. This is a camp where a handful of the best quarterback recruits in the country go to showcase their skills. 

On the second day of the camp, there was a competition where Glenn finished 15th out of the 20 quarterbacks in attendance. He scored 46 points and had ten money throws. 

Glenn's numbers were not far off some of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the country, proving that he is there for a reason. 

You want to have a quarterback in every recruiting class, so Coach Harsin and staff need to work hard to ensure Glenn ends up an Auburn Tiger. 

Here is a video of Glenn throwing passes at the Elite 11 Camp. The second throw in this sequence shows his accuracy on the run.

Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
