An update on Auburn football target QB Brock Glenn

The four-star quarterback is getting close to announcing his commitment.

Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn is currently attending the Elite 11 Finals, a quarterback competition for high school quarterbacks out in Los Angeles, California. He is one of three quarterbacks in the 20-man competition that is not verbally committed to a program.

Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. recently released an article breaking down where each Elite 11 quarterback's currently stands in their recruiting process.

Here's what Garcia had to say about Brock Glenn.

Brock Glenn wanted to be committed to a program by the time he arrived in Los Angeles for the event, but late offers and plenty of visits slowed down his decision-making. Now, he says five programs—Ohio State, LSU, Auburn, Florida State and TCU—are his finalists heading into a summer decision. LSU is the latest offer and while he has already taken all of his official visits, Glenn says the Tigers aren't out of it and that plenty of "Zoom meetings" are ahead between both parties.

The only three crystal balls submitted on 247Sports all project Brock Glenn to commit to Auburn. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Tigers a 93.5% chance to get Glenn.

Glenn is a four-star quarterback out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. In his junior season he completed 97 of his 155 pass attempts for 1,576 yards and 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions. His first unofficial visit to Auburn came during the Mississippi State game. He's been back on the Plains for another unofficial visit, as well as an official on June 3rd.

