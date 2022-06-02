Skip to main content

Preseason magazine says that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat

Do you think Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat?

It's been an interesting offseason for the Auburn football program. After Bryan Harsin survived the weird drama that happened earlier in the year, he completed a full reset when it comes to recruiting and public image. 

Despite the changes and overall solid job since the "almost getting fired" debacle that appeared to happen for no reason whatsoever, he is still labeled as a coach on the hot seat by national publications. 

Lindy's Sports' 2022 College Football Preview included Harsin in their "5 Coaches on the hot seat" feature. 

He was the second coach listed by the publication. The first was Scott Frost of Nebraska. 

Then Auburn's Bryan Harsin, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Geoff Collins of Georiga Tech, and Arizona State's Herm Edwards. 

It's too early to count out Harsin and what he's doing on The Plains. When Harsin was announced as the head coach for the Tigers, it was all seen as a hire that would require time for a build but somewhere in the last year, the goalposts changed. 

This season will be a huge one for both the future of the Auburn football program and Harsin's potential future in the SEC. 

Sports Illustrated has Auburn winning five games while some sportsbooks have Auburn's win total in Vegas listed at 5.5. 

Harsin and his Tigers are capable of a much better season than that. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Preseason magazine says that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat

By Auburn Daily Staff25 seconds ago
