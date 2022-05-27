Skip to main content

Auburn football has an interest in Iowa transfer Charlie Jones

The Auburn Tigers have picked up some mutual interest from Charlie Jones.

The Auburn Tigers have an interest in Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones. 

Jones entered the transfer portal earlier in the week and a host of schools reached out to the first-team all-Big 10 player. One of those schools was Auburn

He is a grad transfer and will have one year left of eligibility. 

The former Hawkeye has a relationship with Auburn special teams and EDGE coach Roc Bellantoni. The two overlapped in their time at Buffalo. Bellantoni was the director of player personnel while Jones spent some time there before he transferred to Iowa. 

According to a report from On3, Jones said, “There is interest (in Auburn), for sure.”

Other schools that have reached out to the six-foot, 188-pound athlete are Notre Dame, Purdue, Texas Tech, and others. 

Last season as a wide receiver, he caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on a touchdown return. 

In 2020, Jones was the Big 10 leader in punt return average with 10.5 yards per punt return. 

Auburn has been active in pursuing pass catchers in the transfer portal but only landed Dazalin Worsham from Miami. Jones could come in and compete to be a key part of the offense and also bring significant value in the return game. 

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) runs out a kickoff return during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. 220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 016 Jpg
