Auburn football coaching staff high on receiver Tar'Varish Dawson

Tar'Varish Dawson has impressed the coaching staff.

Tar'Varish Dawson is a player that many people are excited about heading into the 2022 football season. 

In the A-Day scrimmage, Dawson was force-fed the football multiple times in many different ways. They go it to him on an end around, a screen pass, and a few deep shots. 

Dawson is the type of player who will make good things happen if you get the football in his hands.

Wide receivers who are versatile players always seem to have a ton of success, and that is exactly who Dawson is. 

Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau had multiple good things to say about Dawson, including, "He might be the most improved young player on the entire offense."

That is some high praise from a coach who is watching every little thing you do all day at practice. 

Many Auburn fans are concerned with the wide receiver room because most of these players don't have a lot of snaps at the SEC level. That is a fair point, but there are a few players on this roster like Shedrick Jackson and Koy Moore who have played a good amount of snaps at this level. 

Then you have your players like Dawson and Jay Fair, who are young but have shown a ton of promise in the off-season. 

The Auburn wide receiver room will surprise some people this season, and Dawson is on his way to having a monstrous season on the Plains. 

Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Auburn football coaching staff high on receiver Tar'Varish Dawson

