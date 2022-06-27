Colby Wooden listed on 247Sports 22 players to watch ahead of the 2022 season list

Skip to main content

Colby Wooden listed as one of 22 players to watch ahead of the 2022 season list

Auburn edge rusher Colby Wooden is in line for a big season.

Colby Wooden was named on the 247Sports 22 players to watch ahead of the 2022 season list

This should excite Auburn fans as it seems the national media is starting to take notice to what Wooden can do on the field. 

The national media often talks a lot about Derick Hall and Eku Leota, but Wooden is not discussed as often. 

After this season, all three of these players will likely be considered some of the best pass rushers in the country. 

Wooden is very quick for his 6-foot-5 284-pound frame. This helps him be such an effective pass rusher since he can easily beat offensive linemen with his burst speed.

He is coming off of a year where he racked up five sacks, 61 tackles, and recovered a fumble. 

Those numbers are going to take a massive jump in 2022. A world where Wooden collects double-digit sacks is not a far-fetched idea based on his pass-rushing ability. 

The edge and defensive line positions will be a place where the Tigers will excel in 2022. Players like Wooden, Hall, and Leota will make Auburn one of the most feared pass-rushing teams in the country. 

A big season from Wooden would help him climb up draft boards in the hopes of being selected in the NFL Draft. 

Wooden has proven to be a leader in the locker room, and he is beloved by all his teammates. He is a player that will be easy to root for in the 2022 season. 

O-Linemen Jalil Irvin (50) and Colby Wooden (25).Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
