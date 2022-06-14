Skip to main content

On3 has high praise for Auburn defensive tackle Colby Wooden

Auburn defensive tackle Colby Wooden is set for a strong season.

There's not a lot of Auburn representation when it comes to a lot of preseason lists but defensive tackle Colby Wooden was listed on a cool top 10 list by On3

In the "Top 100 defensive tackles in the On3 college football impact 300" list, Wooden is the third-ranked defensive tackle in college football per On3. He's ranked behind Georgia's Jalen Carter and Clemson's Bryan Bresee. 

When they get to Wooden at three, On3 writes the following to describe his game. 

Wooden has some versatility, able to play both inside at tackle and outside at end. He has racked up 107 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. He ranks No. 72 in the NIL 100 rankings, carrying a current valuation of $434,000.

Other defensive tackles include Pitt's Calijah Kancey, LSU's Jaquelin Roy, Jacob Slade from Michigan State, Tyleik Williams of Ohio State, Baylor's Siaki Ika, Jayson Ademilola of Notre Dame, and Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond. 

Wooden is entering his fourth year on The Plains. After earning a starting spot as a redshirt freshman in 2020, he has been a staple on Auburn's defensive front. 

He surprised several NFL Draft analysts when he announced to return to Auburn for another season. He would have been a draft pick this offseason had he decided to stay and pursue a professional career. 

