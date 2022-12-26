Auburn transfer target Dillon Johnson sets commitment date

Auburn is in the final few schools for Mississippi State transfer running back Dillon Johnson.

According to multiple reports, he will announce his decision on January 3rd.

The former running back appears to be down to Auburn, Louisville, South Carolina, or a return to Mississippi State according to Auburn Live's Keith Niebuhr. The On3 prediction machine has Auburn in the lead with a 38.1% chance to win Johnson's services. The Syracuse Orange are second most likely according to the On3 Prediction machine with a 33.3% chance.

Johnson recently visited the Auburn Tigers and appeared to be impressed with what Hugh Freeze's program had to offer. Any running back's decision to pick Auburn will have to keep Jarquez Hunter in mind who will be the key factor in the backfield with Tank Bigsby leaving for the NFL.

Johnson, a versatile back coming from an air-raid system, could bring a lot of production and upside to the 2023 Auburn offense. He would have two years of eligibility.

In 2022, Johnson ran the ball 89 times for 488 yards and three touchdowns. He hauled in 48 catches for 285 yards through the air.

