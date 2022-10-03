Auburn EDGE Eku Leota likely out for the remainder of the season

The Tigers duo of edge rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota was cut down to one after this afternoon.

Coach Bryan Harsin spoke to the media today and confirmed that rising star EDGE rusher Eku Leota will "most likely" miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn pectoral muscle sustained on Saturday against LSU. Leota left the game in the first half and returned at halftime in street clothes and his right arm in a sling.

According to Harsin, Leota will have surgery tomorrow.

Leota, who burst on the scene after transferring from Northwestern, had 10 tackles for loss last season and seven sacks. The beginning of the 2022 campaign for Leota looked promising having already amassed five tackles for loss and two sacks.

The significant loss will certainly put the already thin position of edge rushers in a much more precarious situation. Marcus Bragg, the Western Kentucky transfer, stepped in for Leota following the injury and played well, accounting for four tackles and a sack. Derick Hall, Bragg, and redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks are all that remain at the edge position following this devastating loss for the Tigers.

As of right now, there are no major changes to the defensive depth chart outside of the complete removal of Leota's "Stud" position. As mentioned, Bragg, Brooks, and Memphis transfer Morris Joseph Jr. will likely step up in Eku's absence.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch