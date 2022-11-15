Report: Eku Leota to play in senior bowl, enter NFL Draft

Per On3's Cole Pinkston, Eku Leota, Auburn EDGE defender plans to enter the NFL Draft.

Leota transferred to Auburn in the winter of 2020 from Northwestern and was Bryan Harsins' first pickup in the transfer portal. He had an immediate impact on the field during his first season. Leota was second on the team last year in both tackles for loss and sacks, recording 10.0 TFLs and 7.0 sacks on the season.

2022 seemed to be the season for Leota to break out and climb up draft boards. In his first games this season he did just that, in just five games he had 18 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also got 18 quarterback pressures during those five games. Leota has not played since the first half of the LSU game due to a pectoral injury.

The Senior Bowl is held in Montgomery, Alabama, and is used to showcase players who have been exemplary during their four-plus years playing football. Leota has accepted his invitation to the bowl, thus he will not suit up for the Tigers again.

