Auburn falls in the ESPN FPI after a week one victory

After defeating Mercer in week one 42-16, the Auburn Tigers are set to do battle with the San Jose State Spartans.

Even after the blowout victory, Auburn dropped in the ESPN Football Power Index rankings (FPI) from the 11th spot all the way down to 27th.

After the week one win, Auburn's projected win total changed from 7.4-4.6 to 6.4-5.6.

The Tigers’ chances of winning six games dropped from 91.5% to 73.9%.

This shows that the people who determine the ESPN FPI rankings were down on Auburn's week one performance. It could also have more to do with how well other SEC teams performed rather than how Auburn performed - but regardless, the FPI has become another ranking that is not high on the Tigers.

The feel from watching week one of college football is that some of the teams on Auburn's schedule are not as good as many imagined in the preseason, like Penn State, LSU, and Texas A&M.

This led many to believe that Auburn getting to seven or eight wins is much more realistic after watching some of their opponents in their first games.

The ESPN FPI changes every week, so if Auburn is able to take down a few good teams and start the year 5-0, this could be a completely different story.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. San Jose State here.

