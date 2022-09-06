What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's week two matchup with San Jose State?

After a week one victory over Mercer, Auburn is set to host the San Jose State Spartans.

Auburn is officially 0-1 covering as the Mercer Bears were able to score a last-second touchdown crushing the hopes of everyone who took Auburn (-31.5).

The Tigers will look to get back in good spirits with the betting community against a San Jose State team that struggled mightily against an awful Portland State football team in week one.

San Jose State was able to squeak by Portland state by a score of 21-17. The Spartans scored a touchdown with a minute left in the fourth quarter to go ahead by four points and eventually win the ball game.

Now San Jose State will face a much tougher test having to travel 2,400 miles across the country to face an SEC team on their field.

Auburn will look to get more clarity at the quarterback position in this game against San Jose State in the hopes of getting everything cleared up before Penn State heads to town in week three.

Let's take a look at the betting lines for Auburn's game against the San Jose State Spartans.

FanDuel SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-22.5) Bet MGM © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (-23.5) Caesars SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-22.5) WynnBet SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-22.5) Draft Kings SportsBook © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn (-22.5) Sports Illustrated SportsBook © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn (-22.5) fubo SportsBook © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn (-22.5) Sugar House Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-22.5) UNIBET Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-22.5)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch