What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's week two matchup with San Jose State?

After a week one victory over Mercer, Auburn is set to host the San Jose State Spartans. 

Auburn is officially 0-1 covering as the Mercer Bears were able to score a last-second touchdown crushing the hopes of everyone who took Auburn (-31.5).

The Tigers will look to get back in good spirits with the betting community against a San Jose State team that struggled mightily against an awful Portland State football team in week one. 

San Jose State was able to squeak by Portland state by a score of 21-17. The Spartans scored a touchdown with a minute left in the fourth quarter to go ahead by four points and eventually win the ball game. 

Now San Jose State will face a much tougher test having to travel 2,400 miles across the country to face an SEC team on their field. 

Auburn will look to get more clarity at the quarterback position in this game against San Jose State in the hopes of getting everything cleared up before Penn State heads to town in week three. 

Let's take a look at the betting lines for Auburn's game against the San Jose State Spartans. 

FanDuel SportsBook

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) dives over the middle during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

Bet MGM

Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) is tackled by Mercer Bears cornerback TJ Moore (25) and safety Lance Wise (0) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (-23.5)

Caesars SportsBook

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

WynnBet SportsBook

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) tackles Mercer Bears quarterback Fred Payton (4) for a loss during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

Draft Kings SportsBook

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

fubo SportsBook

Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

Sugar House

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin closes out the first Tiger Walk of the season prior to the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

UNIBET

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16)stretches for more yardage during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn (-22.5)

Sep 1, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; General view of the San Jose State Spartans helmet before the start of the game against the Portland State Vikings at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's week two matchup with San Jose State?

By Andrew Stefaniak
