Four-star 2024 QB Adrian Posse commits to the Auburn Tigers

Big Cat Weekend is proving big for the Auburn Tigers.

Four-star quarterback Adrian Posse announced his commitment to Auburn during the event on Saturday.

Posse is the No. 184 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 13 quarterback, and the No. 34 prospect in the state of Florida. He held offers from 14 other schools, including Miami, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Florida, among others.

“I’ve always liked Auburn growing up,” Posse told Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. “I always liked when they beat up on Alabama.”

The 6-foot-4, 230 pound gunslinger out of Miami perfectly fits the physical mold that Bryan Harsin wants out of his quarterback. Auburn's pro-style passing scheme calls for a bigger quarterback with a strong arm, and Posse's film shows a lot of rawness but some serious physical potential.

Here's what 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins had to say about Posse.

Tight 3/4 arm slot allows him to create some velocity and throw a tighter spiral. Has the upper body strength to get the ball outside the hashes, but seems to be at his best when he can set his feet and drive the football towards his target. Not much of a runner, but does have some experience coordinating different RPOs out of a single-back spread attack. However, must improve pocket presence and internal clock as that will likely help cut down on the mistakes, which tend to come in flurries once rattled. Overall, should be viewed as a developmental quarterback prospect with some of the required tools to win games on Saturdays, but one that will need to keep progressing as a decision maker and get better at processing complex defenses, especially if he’s taking snaps in the SEC or Big Ten.

The Tigers now have two commitments in the 2024 class, with four-star cornerback A'Mon Lane announcing his commitment to Auburn earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Auburn's 2024 class has now moved up to fifth in the SEC on 247Sports.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch