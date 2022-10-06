Five ways Auburn could struggle against Georgia

We head to week six of the college football season, where the Auburn Tigers are set to do battle with the number two Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia has had Auburn's number of late, but the Tigers are looking to change that narrative this weekend.

This will be an incredibly difficult upset for Auburn to pull off on the road in Athens, Georgia.

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against the Georgia Bulldogs.

It's Auburn's first road game of the year Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Playing on the road is difficult in the first place, but when you mix in the fact that this is Auburn's first road test of the year, it adds to the difficulty. Not to mention the team Auburn has to do it against is the second-best team in the country. If Auburn can settle in and have a good game plan, they might be able to hang with the Bulldogs. If Robby Ashford and the rest of the team don't settle in, this could be a long Saturday afternoon for Auburn fans. Georgia's tight end room is dominant Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Georgia has three tight ends on the roster who all have a chance of being first-round picks in the NFL Draft. What is so unique about these tight ends is that they can do it all; they block at a high level and catch passes at a high level. Auburn has struggled to defend tight ends so far this year, as they just run routes right up the seam and burn the Tigers. If Auburn can't keep this tight end room under control, it could lead to Auburn struggling mightily in this ball game. Stetson Bennet can sling it Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports Bennett and this Georgia passing game have been lights out so far this year, averaging 342 yards per contest. If Auburn wants to slow down Bennett and the Bulldog passing game, the edge rushers for the Tigers will need constant pressure, and the Auburn cornerbacks will need to be able to shut down the pass catchers. If these things don't happen, and Georgia has a lot of time to throw, Bennett will pick this Auburn defense apart. Auburn's offensive line needs to show up Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The only way for Ashford to settle in properly in this game is for the offensive line to give him time in the pocket. If the offensive line doesn't give him the time he needs to make smart decisions, he will turn the ball over, and turnovers are upset killers. The offensive line looked better last weekend against LSU with Brandon Council at center and Alec Jackson at guard, but another giant leap will be needed for Auburn to win this game. The Tigers will also need Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter to have holes to establish the run game, which falls on the shoulders of the offensive line. If the offensive line has a bad day, this will be an ugly game for Auburn fans to watch. The in game coaching needs to be better Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Bryan Harsin has shot himself in the foot a few times this season with bad decisions and bad play calls. A great example is when he tried to get cute and have Koy Moore throw a pass in the red zone and he got picked off. If Auburn is going to go to Athens and beat the Bulldogs, not only will the players need to execute, but Coach Harsin needs to put together a solid game plan to help his football team play to its strengths. If Harsin puts together a solid game plan and the players execute, this could be a fun football game. But if the game plan doesn't pan out, Auburn could get raced out of the stadium.

