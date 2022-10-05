Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU

Although Auburn lost a heartbreaking game to LSU, they jumped up the ESPN FPI rankings this week.

Coming into their matchup with LSU, Auburn was ranked 52nd in the FPI rankings, but after a marginal loss to a top ten team in the power index, Auburn jumped to the 48th spot.

Now the 3-2 Auburn Tigers will face their toughest test yet when they head to Athens to take on the number two team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia is ranked third in the FPI rankings, meaning after the loss to LSU and heading to Ole Miss the following week, Auburn will play three top ten teams in the FPI rankings in a row.

This is the challenge of playing in the SEC; every team you are going to play has an abundance of talent.

This will also be a tough test for Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford as he will make his SEC road debut against one of the best teams in the country.

Auburn's projected record jumped from 5.1-6.9 to 5.2-6.8, and their chances of getting six wins went from 33.8% to 36.6%.

It seems like the people in charge of this rankings system seem to have gained some confidence in Auburn one way or another.

A massive upset over Georgia would help Auburn to take a substantial leap in all of these statistics; however, winning this football game is extremely unlikely, but crazy things are known to happen when the Tigers face the Bulldogs.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. Georgia here.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch