Hugh Freeze looks to continue his streak of a top-40 offense in his first season for Auburn

At both Ole Miss and Liberty, Freeze managed to produce a top 40 offense in his first season.

The Auburn offense has been stagnant for the better part of three seasons. Auburn finished 89th in 2020, 68th in 2021, and 86th this past season.

Auburn hired an offensive guru in Head Coach Hugh Freeze, Freeze proved that at both of his previous spots at Ole Miss and Liberty. The first year for a coach is usually the year to set a baseline and low expectations, not for Freeze.

Stat of the Day:

Hugh Freeze managed to produce the 46th offense in the nation per yardage at Ole Miss, and an even more impressive 34th in his first year at Liberty.

TeamPassing Yards <br>Rushing Yards<br>Total Yards<br>Points per Game<br>National Yardage Ranking<br>

2012 Ole Miss

249.9 Per Game

173.8 Per Game

423.8 Per Game

31.5 PPG

46th

2019 Liberty

288.9 Per Game

151.2 Per Game

440.2 Per Game

32.8 PPG

34th

Freeze is capable of making an offense perform at not an elite level, but an impressive level for a first-year coach. He has also proven himself capable of doing it in the SEC.

What it means

The offenses that Auburn and its fans have gotten used to during the end of the Gus Malzahn era and the entirety of Bryan Harsin's tenure might become a thing of the past. Freeze and his offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery both have unique styles and offensive minds, and their joining of forces should bode well for the 2023 Auburn offense and even beyond.

Auburn finished 86th in yardage last year, if they can get to Freeze's first-year average of 40th in the nation, that would be miraculous for a team that is revamping its entire offensive line, lost a star running back to the NFL, and has some serious question marks at the receiver position. 

