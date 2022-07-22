Is Brandon Frazier set for a big year for Auburn football?

Auburn's tight end room may be the deepest on the roster.

John Samuel Shenker is returning to the Plains after having the best season in tight end history.

Shenker isn't alone in the position room though. Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm have shown consistency in their roles at tight end as well.

Shenker was asked on the Locked On Auburn podcast about who was the tight end that wasn't getting talked about enough. He said Brandon Frazier.

"I think everyone talks about Fromm and Deal, but Frazier is an unbelievable talent. He's 6-foot-7, a long guy, athletic, can catch the ball, can block. He's going to be a huge part of it this year. We could run four tight end personnel if we wanted to."

Frazier had two catches for 13 yards during the 2020 season, outside of that, he has been limited on the receiving end of things. In 2021, he played 35 snaps on the season.

It would make sense to see more of Frazier this year. There are questions about the wide receiver position entering the season and that could open the door for even more tight end heavy sets in 2022.

The tight ends played a ton last year. Shenker was on the field for 730 snaps, deal played 381, and Fromm played 181.

All of those numbers may increase along with Frazier's playing time this season.

