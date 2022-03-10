John Samuel Shenker shares why he stood up for Bryan Harsin

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker led the charge for player support for coach Bryan Harsin during the few weeks earlier this offseason when his job status was up in the air.

He went to Twitter to share his thoughts on Harsin and to defend his name.

He tweeted on February 4th, "Listen and Listen Carefully: @CoachHarsin is my football coach! He is the leader I want to have in my corner. If you have a problem with his Discipline, Toughness, and Conviction that he instills in his players then get your entitled, selfish, and soft tail out away this program."

He was asked why he decided to speak up and lead the charge on the Locked On Auburn podcast. Here's what he said:

"Yeah, there was a lot of uncertainty within the program honestly," said Shenker. "I just thought it was in the best interest of the team to speak my opinion on Coach Harsin, this program, and where it was going. That was a little bit as us as players, if that's what you stood for, those who knew Coach Harsin, who he is as a man and as a coach. So that was really why I did it, and I know other guys spoke out like Derick Hall, guys like Nick Brahms, it was great to have that support as well. We're happy to have him back obviously, we think he's the guy for us and this team and this program. I think that's momentum for us. Going through that as a team and getting through that on the other side, I thought that brought us closer as a team and everybody is starting to buy into what's going on."

Shenker and the rest of the Auburn football team start spring practice next week.

