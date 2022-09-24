Skip to main content

John Samuel Shenker: 'We just found a way to win'

The Auburn Tigers found a way to win on Saturday.

There was not a lot of offense to be seen on Saturday for the Auburn Tigers but when the offense was moving, Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker was a big part of it. 

He hauled in three catches for 39 yards including an 18-yard strike to help Auburn win the field position battle and improve to 1-0 in SEC play against Missouri. Shenker was second on the team when looking at receiving yards against Missouri. Only Koy Moore had more yards through the air (74) than the tight end. 

“We just found a way to win, I guess," Shenker said after the game. "We had a few chances, and they jumped offsides. Just playing the play at the end. We do what we have to do to finish the game. It's not giving up on the guy and giving him his last-ditch effort, and that was great.”

In the SEC, a team will take a win any way that they can. Missouri missed a kick that would be a game-winner at the end of regulation and with the crazy finish in overtime, Auburn went to the locker room to celebrate. 

“It's a huge celebration," Shenker said. "A win’s a win, especially an SEC win. That's how you want to start in this league. So it was awesome just to get that win.”

On the season, Shenker has caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

John Samuel Shenker during pregame against the Mercer Bears.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'We just found a way to win'

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix throws pick-six against Washington State

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles free during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Robby Ashford's first start leads to an Auburn win

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Five winners from Auburn's win over Missouri

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Takeaways from Auburn's 17-14 OT win over Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe looking at the Mercer offense.
Football

WATCH: Derick Hall gets interception, first Auburn turnover of the season

By Lance Dawe
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first TD of Auburn vs Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Tiger Walk prior to the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Auburn beats Missouri in overtime to start SEC play 1-0

By Andrew Stefaniak