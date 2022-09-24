John Samuel Shenker: 'We just found a way to win'

There was not a lot of offense to be seen on Saturday for the Auburn Tigers but when the offense was moving, Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker was a big part of it.

He hauled in three catches for 39 yards including an 18-yard strike to help Auburn win the field position battle and improve to 1-0 in SEC play against Missouri. Shenker was second on the team when looking at receiving yards against Missouri. Only Koy Moore had more yards through the air (74) than the tight end.

“We just found a way to win, I guess," Shenker said after the game. "We had a few chances, and they jumped offsides. Just playing the play at the end. We do what we have to do to finish the game. It's not giving up on the guy and giving him his last-ditch effort, and that was great.”



In the SEC, a team will take a win any way that they can. Missouri missed a kick that would be a game-winner at the end of regulation and with the crazy finish in overtime, Auburn went to the locker room to celebrate.

“It's a huge celebration," Shenker said. "A win’s a win, especially an SEC win. That's how you want to start in this league. So it was awesome just to get that win.”

On the season, Shenker has caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

