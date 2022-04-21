Skip to main content

Keiondre Jones was elite in pass protection in 2021

Keiondre Jones was close to perfect last season when it came to pass protection.

There are a lot of questions about the offensive line for the Auburn Tigers entering 2022 but Keiondre Jones is not one of them. 

The offensive guard was a key piece in what Auburn did upfront last year and he will be a fixture on the offensive line this season as well. 

This is our fourth installment of Auburn Daily's Stat of the Day. 

Stat of the day

In 2021, Keiondre Jones was in pass protection on 416 plays. He did not allow a sack.

He did allow ten quarterback pressures over the course of the season. 

What it means

Unless Auburn's run blocking makes a complete 180 from a year ago, the Tigers will have to rely on the passing game to gain yards consistently in SEC play next year. Whoever starts at quarterback will need protection upfront if Auburn is going to throw the ball over 30 times a game. 

Jones and the rest of the offensive line will need to give Auburn's passer as much time as possible and aim to keep the pocket clean so they can step into their throws and find their targets down the field. 

According to PFF, Jones scored a 76.9 pass-blocking grade. The only member of Auburn's offensive line that scored higher was Kameron Stutts. 

Stutts only played six snaps where he had to pass block last year but he made the most out of it. He did not allow a pressure, sack, or quarterback hit on those few plays. 

Read yesterday's Stat of the day.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Keiondre Jones was elite in pass protection in 2021

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Three-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett includes Auburn in his top five

By Lance Dawe2 hours ago
Fans gather at tiger walk before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Auburn makes top five for four-star OT Wilkin Formby

By Lance Dawe3 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football adds another staff position

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Podcasts

Podcast: Looking at some Auburn football targets

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

Could Auburn football Players Beat Auburn basketball's Walk-Ons in a pickup game?

By Andrew Stanford22 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Can Auburn and Tank Bigsby establish their inside rushing attack in 2022?

By Lance DaweApr 20, 2022
Hueytown's Earl Woods (1) looks to pass during the Class 6A football state championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Clay-Chalkville leads Hueytown 22-14 at halftime.
Football

Looking at the Top Quarterbacks in Alabama High School for 2022

By Trey LeeApr 20, 2022