Keiondre Jones was elite in pass protection in 2021

Keiondre Jones was close to perfect last season when it came to pass protection.

There are a lot of questions about the offensive line for the Auburn Tigers entering 2022 but Keiondre Jones is not one of them.

The offensive guard was a key piece in what Auburn did upfront last year and he will be a fixture on the offensive line this season as well.

This is our fourth installment of Auburn Daily's Stat of the Day.

Stat of the day

In 2021, Keiondre Jones was in pass protection on 416 plays. He did not allow a sack.

He did allow ten quarterback pressures over the course of the season.

What it means

Unless Auburn's run blocking makes a complete 180 from a year ago, the Tigers will have to rely on the passing game to gain yards consistently in SEC play next year. Whoever starts at quarterback will need protection upfront if Auburn is going to throw the ball over 30 times a game.

Jones and the rest of the offensive line will need to give Auburn's passer as much time as possible and aim to keep the pocket clean so they can step into their throws and find their targets down the field.

According to PFF, Jones scored a 76.9 pass-blocking grade. The only member of Auburn's offensive line that scored higher was Kameron Stutts.

Stutts only played six snaps where he had to pass block last year but he made the most out of it. He did not allow a pressure, sack, or quarterback hit on those few plays.

