Auburn football kicker Ben Patton has entered the transfer portal

Auburn placekicker Ben Patton has decided to enter the transfer portal. 

Patton walked on to the Auburn football team and was thrown into the starting kicking job a season ago when Anders Carlson went down with an ACL tear. 

In the few games that Patten handled the kicking duties, he went five for six kicking field goals, including a 49-yard bomb against Alabama in overtime.

This will be Carlson's last year with the Tiger's, so many might wonder why Patton would transfer. The reason is Auburn has a true freshman kicker named Alex McPherson. He was one of the best kicking prospects coming out of high schools, so the feeling is after this last season with Carlson, the kicking duties will be passed on to McPherson.

Hopefully, Patton is able to find a school where he can compete for the starting kicking role.

Patton's story is a great one going from a walk-on to drilling five field goals for Auburn. It will be easy for Tiger fans to root for Patton where ever the transfer portal leads him to.

The pressure that comes with being a placekicker is stunning. The fact that Patton was able to fill Carlson's role and do a great job was amazing. Best of luck to Patton wherever he ends up.

