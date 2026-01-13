Auburn Predicted to Land SEC WR from Transfer Portal

After losing a number of impact receivers, including Cam Coleman (Texas) and Eric Singleton Jr. (Florida) to the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Auburn Tigers themselves have turned to the portal to rebuild its rotation.

Already with five incoming transfers at the position, all of whom come from USF, the Tigers appear close to adding its first non-Bull transfer receiver. On3's Jeffrey Lee on Monday logged a prediction for Auburn to land LSU sophomore transfer Kyle Parker.

Parker (5-11, 195 pounds) caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 and has two years of eligibility remaining. He could receive a third after his redshirt freshman season in 2024 ended early due to injury.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

BREAKING: On3’s @JLeeAUSports has logged an expert prediction for 𝐀𝐮𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐧 to land sophomore WR Kyle Parker from LSU.



The 5’11 speedster totaled 31 receptions for 330 yards & 4 TDs this season.



🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/Eca3yGvL2q — NCAA Transfer Portal 🌐 (@PortalPredict) January 12, 2026

One of the top receivers in the 2023 class as a four-star prospect from Allen, Texas, Parker played sparingly in his first two years at LSU with a four-game redshirt season as a freshman in 2023. In 2024, Parker played in the first four games of the season before a torn tricep tendon ended his season. He finished the year with three catches for 55 yards and one score.

Parker announced his intentions to enter the portal on Jan. 1, and Auburn quickly became a school to watch after hosting him for a visit on Jan. 9. He also visited Ole Miss (Jan. 4) and Kentucky (Jan. 11), and Ohio State also recruited him since entering the portal.

Should Parker commit to Auburn, he would be the fifth incoming transfer receiver, joining USF transfers Keshaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod, Jeremiah Koger, Kory Pettigrew and Christian Neptune. He would also become the second SEC transfer in the Tigers' 2026 transfer class after former Missouri edge rusher Nate Johnson.

Auburn currently has 25 incoming transfers in this portal cycle, 13 of whom are following new head coach Alex Golesh from USF, including star quarterback Byrum Brown and veteran center Cole Best. The Tigers have also added high-profile non-USF transfers in running back Bryson Washington (Baylor), UCLA corner Andre Jordan Jr. and North Carolina tight end Jake Johnson.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially closes on Friday as Golesh looks to finalize his first roster as Auburn's head coach.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI