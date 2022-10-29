Skip to main content

Is Landen King hinting at staying with Auburn?

What does this mean for Landen King and Auburn?

In a week where four Auburn Tigers were removed from the roster, Auburn wide receiver Landen King was the player that generated the most noise. 

After releasing a graphic on his social media saying thanking Auburn and former coach Gus Malzahn, and explaining why he was entering the transfer portal, the Auburn fan base wished him well and continued questioning why he wasn't used more in Auburn's struggling offense. It's worth noting that in his message about the transfer, Bryan Harsin was not mentioned. 

A few days later, King made another announcement on his social media channels. He announced that he is signed with Auburn's NIL collective On To Victory. He said in the tweet, "I roll with OTV." 

The timing of this is curious and was greeted with several fans pointing out that he announced that he was entering the portal just a few days ago. 

Earlier this week, Auburn Daily released a report that players are frustrated with Harsin's stance on granting red shirts to players who would prefer to sit out the rest of the season to maintain an extra year of eligibility. With the report citing Harsin giving the ultimatum of playing the rest of the year or leaving the team, it may seem like players are choosing to sit out. 

Auburn is in such a weird spot where players are aware of the status of the coaching staff and a change is more than likely to be made. If King is signing with Auburn's NIL collective, assuming that conversations are happening about him sticking around doesn't seem farfetched. 

King played in just three games so far this season. He can be redshirted this year and have an extra year to play at the college level. This could be at Auburn or elsewhere assuming he does choose to transfer. As it currently sits, Auburn players are not able to officially enter the portal until December. 

Landen King vs Penn State
