Auburn Football Linebacker Group Ranked Top-Three in the SEC

Honestly, it is rather unclear where the Auburn Tigers’ linebacker dominance began.

Some argue it is as new as Xavier Atkins, some interject that Casasnova McKinzy began the streak. In contrast, others even argue Takeo Spikes all the way back when, but whatever the case may be, there is simply no argument that, as it stands, the Tigers have one of the best groups in the country.

The aforementioned Atkins, who is joined by fellow top-level talent Demarcus Riddick, a former SEC All-Freshman teamer, Bryce Deas, Elijah Melendez and a host of other top names, leads a 2026 Auburn linebacker group that was recently rated as the third-best in the SEC by Carter Long of Longhorns on SI.

“Xavier Atkins is coming off of a monster 84-tackle, nine-sack season and should help bring along sophomores Elijah Melendez and Bryce Deas, who both played well in limited snaps last season,” he said. “If there is one part of the roster new head coach Alex Golesh is glad he retained, it is the second-level defense.”

Incredibly, describing Atkins’ season as a ‘monster 84-tackle, nine-sack’ showing may somehow still be underselling the impact he had on Auburn. In his first year as a true SEC starter, as he was largely benched at LSU, Atkins managed to accumulate Second Team All-America honors, First Team All-SEC honors, a nod as a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist, a nod as Monday Morning QB Birmingham Club’s SEC Most Valuable Lineman and a SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ matchup with Arkansas.

The best part? Atkins is just one of the Tigers’ highly talented linebackers headed into 2026. As mentioned, he will be joined by 2024 SEC All-Freshman Teamer Demarcus Riddick in his junior season, former four-star prospect Bryce Deas, 2025 SEC All-Freshman Teamer Elijah Melendez in his sophomore season and a host of other top names.

In an era in which not much is certain for the Tigers, whether it be quarterback play, receiver skill and depth, filling in the edge rusher positions after Keldric Faulk’s drafting or any other of a host of problems that Alex Golesh has to solve, the linebacker room must feel like a breath of fresh air for the Tigers’ coaching staff.

After all, most of the group is still quite young, hungry and ready to prove themselves to the league and their new head coach.

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