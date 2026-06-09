Where Texas Longhorns LBs Rank Amongst The SEC's Best

The Texas Longhorns are looking to take their defense from good to great following a middling 10-3 2025 campaign.

To make that happen, head coach Steve Sarkisian' first point of order was to fire the man who had been defensive coordinator for the entirety of his Texas tenure, Pete Kwiatkoski, and replace him with 30-year SEC-veteran Will Muschamp. His second endeavor was to rebuild the linebacking corps, focusing on returner Ty'Anthony Smith and portal-player Rasheem Biles.

If Sarkisian was successful in rebuilding the defense's second level, it could mean big things for the Longhorns in 2026. In order to understand his efforts, let us rank the linebacking rooms in the SEC.

The SEC's edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle, wide receiver rooms and quarterbacks have already been ranked.

Ranking the SEC's Linebacking Groups

Georgia Bulldogs linebackers Chris Cole and Justin Williams against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No. 16: Arkansas Razorbacks

Bradley Shaw saw plenty of snaps last season which should help him take a step forward as a MIKE in 2026. Transfers Ben Bogle and Khmori House and returning spot-player Wyatt Simmons will battle for the weak-side spot next to Shaw, though none are great options.

No. 15: Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are returning three linebackers who took significant snaps last season in Zakari Tillman, Jalen Smith and Tyler Lockhart. Hopefully that continuity will lead to an improvement in play, as their results last season were poor.

No. 14: Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Bryan Longwell deflects the pass of Alcorn State Braves quarterback Tyler Macon during the first half | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Commodores are getting back Bryan Longwell, easily the best player discussed so far, after two productive seasons in Nashville. Nick Rinaldi has also played well during his three years with the Commodores, but the guys behind them are unproven.

No. 13: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky's returning linebackers Antwan Smith and Grant Godfrey will have to fight to keep their jobs as talented but unproven transfers Bo Barnes and Tavion Wallace angle to take over. A boom-or-bust group, the Wildcats could easily ascend or slip down this list based on the play of those two youngsters.

No. 12: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford reacts with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The experience of Daymion Sanford should help get the most out of the younger Noah Mikhail and Jordan Lockhart. The group relies on the performance of Mikhail, who is emerging for the Aggies after being the No. 9 linebacker recruit in the class of 2025.

No. 11: South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks are returning as much production as anyone in the SEC, as their trio of linebackers Justin Okoronkwo, Fred Johnson and Shawn Murphy are coming back after racking up 173 tackles in 2025. This group has a lower ceiling than some of the others on this list, but it is hard to imagine them finishing lower than this.

No. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is in the opposite boat after losing 1,762 snaps between Nikhail Hill-Green, Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson. However, they reload this unit as well as anyone and the quartet of Cayden Jones, QB Reese, Caleb Woodson and Xavier Griffin are extremely talented if yet unproven.

No. 9: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arion Carter battled valiantly through a foot injury last season and there is reason to believe he can play even better when fully healed from that ailment. If he is not good to go, the productive combo of returner Edwin Spillman and transfer Amare Campbell can more than make up for his absence.

No. 8: Florida Gators

The Gators have a fierce battle for the WILL role next to cemented MIKE Myles Graham. Jayden Robinson and Aaron Chiles both played significant snaps last season but were not impressive and now have to fend off emerging freshman Malik Morris.

No. 7: Ole Miss Rebels

Pete Golding took over as Ole Miss' head coach last season and, after steering them through the Lane Kiffin situation, was able to reshape the roster to his specifications this offseason. That included a new-look group in the second level, as he hand-picked Keaton Thomas, Luke Ferrelli and Tahj Butler, the fourth, 16th and 29th-ranked linebackers in the transfer portal.

No. 6: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles leads the team as a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers onto the field to play the Miami Hurricanes | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Muschamp was in a similar position this offseason, bringing in Biles, Justin Cryer, Darius Snow and Markus Boswell from the transfer portal to make Ty'Anthony Smith's transition to a starting role as smooth as possible. The starting trio of Smith at MIKE, Biles at WILL and Brad Spence as the occasional SAM is strong while the group of Cryer, Snow, Boswell and No. 4 high school linebacker Tyler Atkinson behind them could form a power-four-caliber corp of their own.

No. 5: Missouri Tigers

Nicholas Rodriguez returns after posting an 83.7 PFF grade in 327 snaps last season and will be joined by Robert Woodyard Jr., the No. 8 transfer linebacker. They form a strong top-two and are backed up by Jeremiah Beasly, who played extremely well in limited snaps last season.

No. 4: LSU Tigers

Fan-favorite Whit Weeks is just a year removed from a 120-tackle season and is primed for a comeback campaign after an injury-riddled 2025. Joining him is four-star transfer TJ Dottery, giving the Tigers breathing room as Tylen Singleton and Dahvon Keys are in need of more seasoning before they can become regular players in the SEC.

No. 3: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Atkins is coming off of a monster 84-tackle, nine-sack season and should help bring along sophomores Elijah Melendez and Bryce Deas, who both played well in limited snaps last season. If there is one part of the roster new head coach Alex Golesh is glad he retained, it is the second-level defense.

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

No surprises here, Kirby Smart's squads have made a living off of the strength of their front-sevens and this year is no different. Raylen Williams, Chris Cole and Justin Williams form a hydra in the middle of Georgia's defense and will join the laundry list of Bulldog linebackers in the NFL soon enough.

No. 1: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma's Owen Heinecke celebrates a sack with Kip Lewis in the second half of the College Football Playoff | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Heinecke and Kip Lews give the Sooners one of the most talented, experienced and productive duos in the country. They are backed up by No. 7 portal linebacker Cole Adams and Taylor Heim, who flashed a lot of potential in a spot-role last season.

Between his linebackers and defensive tackles, defensively-minded Sooners head coach Brett Venables should have one of the most fearsome run defenses in college football next season.

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