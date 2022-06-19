Auburn football lands WKU transfer Marcus Bragg

Auburn adds depth to the edge position via the transfer portal.

Auburn has landed transfer Marcus Bragg from Western Kentucky to bolster up the edge position.

Bragg will be using his graduate transfer year to finish playing his college football on the Plains.

He is 6'6 and weighs 275 pounds. His size is nearly perfect for rushing the passer in the SEC.

Bragg is very quick, which helps him be able to beat the offensive tackle to make tackles and rush the quarterback.

In 2021 playing for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Bragg recorded 12 tackles, three sacks, and forced a fumble.

These numbers should be increased in 2022 if he has a role for this Auburn football team.

Auburn has a very skilled edge rusher room that only has one issue, which is depth. Adding a player like Bragg will give this edge rusher room the depth it needs to succeed this season. Having another player be able to come in and take snaps will also help keep Auburn's star pass rushers Eku Leota and Derick Hall fresh for the end of games.

Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has done a terrific job of recruiting so far in his time on the Plains.

Thanks to the addition of Bragg and the studs you already have on the roster, you can expect the edge position to be a bright spot for this Auburn football team. It is clear that Auburn will have no trouble rushing the passer in this upcoming season.

Here is a video highlighting how skilled of a pass rusher Bragg is.

