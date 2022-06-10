Skip to main content

Micah Riley-Ducker has high expectations for Auburn's tight end position

Freshman tight end Micah Riley-Ducker likes what he's seen so far during his time at Auburn.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football staff had to go out to Nebraska to get the tight end that seems to be the go-to option after John Samuel Shenker leaves The Plains. 

Micah Riley-Ducker has hit the ground running after being an early enrollee in January. The Omaha, Nebraska native went through spring practice and is impressed with what he's seen from the Auburn tight end room so far. Brad Bedell is Auburn's tight end coach and has drawn high praise from his players. 

"I think everybody can do a little bit of everything in our room. We have the best room on the team in my opinion," Riley-Ducker said on the Locked On Auburn podcast. "We have the most fun, and our position coach is great. He keeps it interesting and makes sure we are having fun but we are also getting things done, which is a big thing. But I think everyone in our room is willing and able to do everything they can to help the team."

This level of talent and high competition is why he came to Auburn. Schools known for solid tight end play like Iowa and Iowa State wanted Riley-Ducker but the talented tight end couldn't look away from the talent he could see every week in the SEC. 

"Kind of a few things that were big to me when I made my decision was, one, it's the SEC," Riley-Ducker said. "Things are different down here but that's why I'm really here. Different atmosphere, different people you're playing against. You're playing a first-round draft pick every week. That's just how it is. I want to compete. That's why I'm here."

