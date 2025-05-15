Auburn Football Offensive Line Ranked Near Top of SEC
The Auburn Tigers offensive line has come a long way in its development. One analyst ranked them as one of the best in the Southeastern Conference.
Last week, Cube Show’s Cole Cubelic ranked the top five offensive lines in the SEC, and he placed the Tigers at No. 3.
He likes Auburn’s middle three (center and left and right guards) because of the experience they bring to the table. The number that stood out to him was they all had over 730 snaps last season.
“That’s a lot of reps together,” he said. “Now you're in year two in the system. You have a better understanding of what it’s gonna ask of you, how you’re gonna operate in it, what details are gonna need to be taken care of in order to be successful.”
Cubelic predicted that center Connor Lew will be in the thick of the hunt for that First Team All-SEC honor this season.
“Lew is great,” he said. “He can be athletic, get out in space, he can climb to the second level. He’s got that nasty. He’s got that demeanor. Plays the game it’s supposed to be played.”
He also highlighted Jeremiah Wright, who’s lost some weight and capable of setting the stage for the rest of the offense.
“He is a tone setter. He is one who can set the attitude for the entire offense.”
Dillon Wade was moved to left guard last season, and is capable of moving back to tackle if needed. However, Cubelic thinks Auburn will be set at the tackle for position for the first time in a long time. So, Wade would be fine sticking around at left guard.
Mason Murphy, who transferred from USC, and Xavier Chaplin, who came over from Virginia Tech, are expected to help bring valuable experience to the tackle position.
This Auburn offensive line simply has more options at their disposal than more teams typically have.
“Having two tackles that at any point can come in on the left, come in on the right, if that’s how Jake Thornton, the offensive line coach wants to go, could be absolutely massive for this Auburn football team.”
The improved mobility at the quarterback position will also help the offensive line win more battles.