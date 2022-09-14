Auburn once again falls in ESPN's FPI rankings after beating San Jose State

After a rough game against the San Jose State Spartans, Auburn has once again fallen far down the ESPN FPI rankings.

Auburn fell from 27th to 40th in the FPI rankings after an awful showing against the Spartans.

Their projected record went from 6.4-5.6 to 5.7-6.3, meaning the FPI now thinks Auburn will have a losing season.

The Tiger's chances of winning six games dropped from 73.9% to 56.2%, showing that the FPI rankings lost nearly all of their confidence in the Tigers after their showing in week two.

Now the Tigers are set to play the number 22 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions which will be their toughest test yet.

The FPI rankings give Auburn a 38.3 percent chance to beat Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are ranked 13th in the FPI rankings, so this is a very good football team making its way to the Plains.

The FPI rankings change weekly, so a big win from Auburn would likely shoot them back up.

Auburn will have a lot to handle with this Penn State football team, and it all starts with their veteran quarterback Sean Clifford.

Clifford can play, so the Tigers will need their elite pass rushers Colby Wooden, Eku Leota, and Derick Hall to put constant pressure on him if they want to win this ball game.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. Penn State here.

