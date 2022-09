How PFF graded every Auburn defender against Missouri

Auburn's defense played their hearts out against the Missouri Tigers and carried the team to a win.

They allowed no points after halftime including recovering a fumble in the endzone in overtime to seal and secure a victory in Auburn's first SEC matchup of the season.

Auburn played 20 players on defense. Four defenders scored above a 70 defensive grade by PFF. No Auburn defenders scored over an 80 in their performance over Missouri.

An area of concern has been Auburn's linebackers. Owen Pappoe scored the highest among linebackers but had the 15th highest PFF defensive rating. Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner had the lowest scores among Auburn's defenders.

Here are Auburn's PFF defensive grades.

1. Marcus Bragg Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 77.1 2. DJ James Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 74.0 3. Jayson Jones Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 73.0 4. Derick Hall Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 70.9 5. Colby Wooden Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 69.7 6. Jaylin Simpson Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 69.1 7. Jeffrey M'Ba Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 67.2 8. Cayden Bridges Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 66.4 9. Zion Puckett Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 66.0 10. Nehemiah Pritchett Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 65.3 11. JD Rhym Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 64.1 12. Keionte Scott Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 63.8 13. Marcus Harris Trey Lee / Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 63.3 14. Caleb Wooden © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK PFF Defensive grade: 63.0 15. Owen Pappoe Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 61.6 16. Eku Leota Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 61.2 17. Morris Joseph Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive grade: 60.3 18. Marquis Burks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 56.5 19. Cam Riley Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 55.6 20. Wesley Steiner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 45.9

