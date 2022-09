How PFF graded every Auburn Tiger on offense

The Auburn offense struggled in Auburn's win over the Missouri Tigers. Despite scoring in the second half, Auburn found a way to win 17-14 in overtime to start 1-0 in SEC play.

Auburn had 24 players take snaps on offense on Saturday. Only one of them, John Samuel Shenker, scored above a 70 offensive grade. Only six scored above a 60 offensive grade.

It was a bad day for offense at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Normally, we only list the top 10 players on a particular side of the ball but due to requests and demand, we're going to try to list every player's grade.

This article is all about Auburn's offense. Let's look at the grades.

1. John Samuel Shenker Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 70.5 2. Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 67.4 3. Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 66.9 4. Koy Moore Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 64.2 5. Landen King Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 63.1 6. Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 62.1 7. Brandon Frazier Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.9 8. Brenden Coffey Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 59.7 9. Damari Alston Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.3 10. Brandon Council Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.1 11. Dazalin Worsham John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 57.5 12. Kam Stutts Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.5 13. Robby Ashford Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.6 14. Austin Troxell Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.2 15. Shedrick Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.6 16. Tyler Fromm Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8 17. Tate Johnson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 54.4 18. Camden Brown Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 52.3 19. Kilian Zierer Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 51.6 20. Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 50.5 21. Ja'Varrius Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 49.8 22. Luke Deal © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK PFF Offensive Grade: 46.0 23. Jalil Irvin Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 45.3 24. Holden Geriner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 32.5

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch