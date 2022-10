Here are Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Arkansas

The Auburn defense was expected to be a strength of this team but down the stretch, the tigers keep allowing a ton of points and yards.

Elite defenders like Colby Wooden and DJ James continue to find themselves with the highest scores via PFF.

Wesley Steiner had a tough day on Saturday in both coverage and tackling. Jeffrey M'Ba got a larger role, playing 18 snaps on defense, but looks to still be adjusting to the speed of the game.

Let's take a look at Auburn's defensive PFF grades from the battle with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Colby Wooden Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 76.5 JD Rhym Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 74.5 DJ James Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 73.1 Keionte Scott Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 71.3 Cayden Bridges Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 67.8 Desmond Tisdol Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 67.6 Robert Woodyard Jr. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 67.2 Marquis Burks Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 66.2 Owen Pappoe Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 65.8 Nehemiah Pritchett Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 65.6 Jaylin Simpson Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 65.3 Marquise Gilbert Trey Lee / Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 62.6 Cam Riley Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 62.6 Morris Joseph Jr. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive Grade: 62.4 Marcus Bragg Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 61.6 Derick Hall Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 60.3 Jonathan Legrand Trey Lee / Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 60 Hayden Brice Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive Grade: 60 Marcus Harris Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 59.9 Jayson Jones Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 59.8 Zion Puckett Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 56.4 Donovan Kaufman Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 54.4 Dylan Brooks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 54.3 Jeffrey M'Ba Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 46.8 Wesley Steiner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 43.2

