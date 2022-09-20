Who were Auburn's top defenders against Penn State according to PFF?

The Auburn defense left a lot to be desired in their efforts against the Penn State offense on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions had a balanced attack and really managed the Auburn pass rush well. They limited Auburn's defense to just five total pressures. This, of course, led to other issues like breakdowns in coverage, inability to stop the run, and Penn State being able to do whatever it wanted in the second half of the game.

DJ James took on a bigger role on Saturday playing in 51 snaps. He was Auburn's highest-rated player on Saturday. Perhaps his performance will help provide a clearer picture of what the defensive back group can look like moving forward.

Here are Auburn's top ten PFF defender grades against Penn State.

10. Derick Hall Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 61.8 9. Keionte Scott Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive Grade: 63.1 8. Jayson Jones Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 66.7 7. Jaylin Simpson Trey Lee / Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 71.6 6. Zion Puckett Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 73.8 5. Marquis Robinson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 74.0 4. Marcus Harris Trey Lee / Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 74.1 3. Eku Leota Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 74.2 2. Colby Wooden Trey Lee / Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 74.8 1. DJ James Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 78.5

