Who were Auburn's top defenders against Penn State according to PFF?

Auburn's DJ James stepped up and played great on Saturday.

The Auburn defense left a lot to be desired in their efforts against the Penn State offense on Saturday. 

The Nittany Lions had a balanced attack and really managed the Auburn pass rush well. They limited Auburn's defense to just five total pressures. This, of course, led to other issues like breakdowns in coverage, inability to stop the run, and Penn State being able to do whatever it wanted in the second half of the game. 

DJ James took on a bigger role on Saturday playing in 51 snaps. He was Auburn's highest-rated player on Saturday. Perhaps his performance will help provide a clearer picture of what the defensive back group can look like moving forward. 

Here are Auburn's top ten PFF defender grades against Penn State. 

10. Derick Hall

Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe looking at the Mercer offense.

PFF Defensive Grade: 61.8

9. Keionte Scott

Keionte Scott (6)Auburn football practice on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Defensive Grade: 63.1

8. Jayson Jones

Jayson Jones in the huddle vs Penn State.

PFF Defensive Grade: 66.7

7. Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson breaks up a pass vs San Jose State.

PFF Defensive Grade: 71.6

6. Zion Puckett

Zion Puckett warms up before the Auburn/San Jose State football game.

PFF Defensive Grade: 73.8 

5. Marquis Robinson

Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Marquis Burks (92) pumps up the crowd prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Defensive Grade: 74.0

4. Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris celebrates a defensive stand vs San Jose State.

PFF Defensive Grade: 74.1

3. Eku Leota

Eku Leota rushing the passer vs Penn State.

PFF Defensive Grade: 74.2

2. Colby Wooden

Colby Wooden looks on as the Tigers battle the San Jose State Spartans.

PFF Defensive Grade: 74.8

1. DJ James

Eku Leota and DJ James vs Pem State.

PFF Defensive Grade: 78.5

