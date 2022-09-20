Who were Auburn's top defenders against Penn State according to PFF?
The Auburn defense left a lot to be desired in their efforts against the Penn State offense on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions had a balanced attack and really managed the Auburn pass rush well. They limited Auburn's defense to just five total pressures. This, of course, led to other issues like breakdowns in coverage, inability to stop the run, and Penn State being able to do whatever it wanted in the second half of the game.
DJ James took on a bigger role on Saturday playing in 51 snaps. He was Auburn's highest-rated player on Saturday. Perhaps his performance will help provide a clearer picture of what the defensive back group can look like moving forward.
Here are Auburn's top ten PFF defender grades against Penn State.
10. Derick Hall
PFF Defensive Grade: 61.8
9. Keionte Scott
PFF Defensive Grade: 63.1
8. Jayson Jones
PFF Defensive Grade: 66.7
7. Jaylin Simpson
PFF Defensive Grade: 71.6
6. Zion Puckett
PFF Defensive Grade: 73.8
5. Marquis Robinson
PFF Defensive Grade: 74.0
4. Marcus Harris
PFF Defensive Grade: 74.1
3. Eku Leota
PFF Defensive Grade: 74.2
2. Colby Wooden
PFF Defensive Grade: 74.8
1. DJ James
PFF Defensive Grade: 78.5
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube