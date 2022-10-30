Here are Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Arkansas
Auburn's offense scored higher than usual according to PFF for the performance against Arkansas.
Auburn's overall team grade was 71.1, the third-highest of the season. The offensive grade was 68.9, the second-highest offensive grade of the season for the Tigers.
The pass blocking scored 71.5, the receiving grade was 66.7. Run blocking was a 57.5.
The good news about all of this for Auburn fans? Several younger players find themselves as the higher scorers via PFF from this contest. Camden Brown led the way, Dazalin Worsham scored well, and Robby Ashford may have had his best game yet.
Sadly, only one offensive lineman is in Auburn's top 10 scorers.
Cam Brown
Offensive PFF Grade: 78.8
Dazalin Worsham
PFF Offensive Grade: 76.5
Robby Ashford
PFF Offensive Grade: 72.8
Tank Bigsby
PFF Offensive Grade: 72.1
Brandon Frazier
PFF Offensive Grade: 69.7
Damari Alston
PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6
Shedrick Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6
Ja'Varrius Johnson
PFF Offensive Grade: 65.6
Kilian Zierer
PFF Offensive Grade: 65.4
John Samuel Shenker
PFF Offensive Grade: 64.4
Jeremiah Wright
PFF Offensive Grade: 63.6
Brandon Council
PFF Offensive Grade: 61.7
Keiondre Jones
PFF Offensive Grade: 60.5
Koy Moore
PFF Offensive Grade: 59.6
Jarquez Hunter
PFF Offensive Grade: 59.1
Luke Deal
PFF Offensive Grade: 56.7
Omari Kelly
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.9
Tyler Fromm
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.5
Alec Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.1
Malcolm Johnson Jr.
PFF Offensive Grade: 53.6
Jay Fair
PFF Offensive Grade: 53.4
Micah Riley-Ducker
PFF Offensive Grade: 52.5
Austin Troxell
PFF Offensive Grade: 50.7
Kam Stutts
PFF Offensive Grade: 42.4
