Here are Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Arkansas

A freshman wide receiver led the way for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn's offense scored higher than usual according to PFF for the performance against Arkansas. 

Auburn's overall team grade was 71.1, the third-highest of the season. The offensive grade was 68.9, the second-highest offensive grade of the season for the Tigers. 

The pass blocking scored 71.5, the receiving grade was 66.7. Run blocking was a 57.5. 

The good news about all of this for Auburn fans? Several younger players find themselves as the higher scorers via PFF from this contest. Camden Brown led the way, Dazalin Worsham scored well, and Robby Ashford may have had his best game yet.  

Sadly, only one offensive lineman is in Auburn's top 10 scorers. 

Cam Brown

Camden Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown vs Arkansas.

Offensive PFF Grade: 78.8

Dazalin Worsham

Dazalin Worsham

PFF Offensive Grade: 76.5

Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford in warmups vs Arkansas.

PFF Offensive Grade: 72.8 

Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby in warmups.

PFF Offensive Grade: 72.1 

Brandon Frazier

Brandon Frazier in warmups vs Missouri

PFF Offensive Grade: 69.7 

Damari Alston

Damari Alston

PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6 

Shedrick Jackson

Shedrick Jackon

PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6 

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'Varrius Johnson

PFF Offensive Grade: 65.6 

Kilian Zierer

Kilian Zeirer vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 65.4 

John Samuel Shenker

John Samuel Shenker in warmups before Arkansas.

PFF Offensive Grade: 64.4 

Jeremiah Wright

Jeremiah Wright (76), Brenden Coffey (55), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 63.6 

Brandon Council

Brandon Council

PFF Offensive Grade: 61.7 

Keiondre Jones

Keiondre Jones

PFF Offensive Grade: 60.5 

Koy Moore

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Koy Moore (0) carry Auburn vs Ole Miss

PFF Offensive Grade: 59.6 

Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter

PFF Offensive Grade: 59.1 

Luke Deal

Luke Deal and Jalil Irvin lead the Auburn football team out on the field against Mercer.

PFF Offensive Grade: 56.7 

Omari Kelly

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) celebrates his first down catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.9 

Tyler Fromm

Auburn tight end Tyler Fromm in warmups before the Arkansas game.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.5 

Alec Jackson

Alec Jackson during warmups vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.1 

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

PFF Offensive Grade: 53.6 

Jay Fair

Jay Fair, Marquis Burks, and Brandon Frazier come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 53.4 

Micah Riley-Ducker

Camden Etheridge, Micah Riley-Ducker, and Brandon Frazier on the sideline vs the Mercer Bears.

PFF Offensive Grade: 52.5 

Austin Troxell

Austin Troxell vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 50.7 

Kam Stutts

Kam Stutts vs Penn State

PFF Offensive Grade: 42.4 

