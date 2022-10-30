Auburn's offense scored higher than usual according to PFF for the performance against Arkansas.

Auburn's overall team grade was 71.1, the third-highest of the season. The offensive grade was 68.9, the second-highest offensive grade of the season for the Tigers.

The pass blocking scored 71.5, the receiving grade was 66.7. Run blocking was a 57.5.

The good news about all of this for Auburn fans? Several younger players find themselves as the higher scorers via PFF from this contest. Camden Brown led the way, Dazalin Worsham scored well, and Robby Ashford may have had his best game yet.

Sadly, only one offensive lineman is in Auburn's top 10 scorers.

Here are Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Arkansas.

Cam Brown Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Offensive PFF Grade: 78.8 Dazalin Worsham Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 76.5 Robby Ashford Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 72.8 Tank Bigsby Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 72.1 Brandon Frazier Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 69.7 Damari Alston Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6 Shedrick Jackson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 66.6 Ja'Varrius Johnson Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 65.6 Kilian Zierer Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 65.4 John Samuel Shenker Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 64.4 Jeremiah Wright Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 63.6 Brandon Council Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 61.7 Keiondre Jones Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.5 Koy Moore Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 59.6 Jarquez Hunter Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.1 Luke Deal Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.7 Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.9 Tyler Fromm Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.5 Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.1 Malcolm Johnson Jr. Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 53.6 Jay Fair Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 53.4 Micah Riley-Ducker Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 52.5 Austin Troxell Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 50.7 Kam Stutts Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 42.4

