Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs the Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn had just one offensive player score above a 70 PFF grade vs Georgia.

This shouldn't surprise anyone but Auburn's offense did not grade out well vs the Georgia Bulldogs during their first road game of the season in Athens, Georgia. 

Auburn's offense scored an overall 44.8 PFF grade. This is the lowest of the season. The previous low was 60.0 against Missouri. Auburn's passing grade was 45.1 and the pass blocking grade was 46.5 as a team. 

In the receiving game, Auburn scored 48.0. The highest grades on offense went to Auburn's running grade which was 60.1 and run blocking which was 58.3

Auburn played 23 players on offense. Kam Stutts led the way while Brandon Council scored the lowest grade on offense of the 23 Auburn Tigers that saw the field on offense. 

1. Kam Stutts

Kam Stutts vs Penn State

PFF Offensive Grade: 71.0

2. Ze'Vian Capers

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

PFF Offensive Grade: 69.0 

3. Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 62.4 

4. Damari Alston

Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 60.0  

5. Austin Troxell

Austin Troxell vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 59.7 

6. John Samuel Shenker

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) caps a big play by striking a pose during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7 

7. Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby

PFF Offensive Grade: 57.4 

8. Tyler Fromm

Tyler Fromm gets set for action vs San Jose State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 55.9 

9. Kilian Zierer

Kilian Zeirer and Brandon Council vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7 

10. Camden Brown

Camden Brown (17)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 55.2 

11. Dazalin Worsham

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Dazalin Worsham (8) keeps Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) from the ball during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8 

12. Jalil Irvin

Avery Jernigan and Jalil Irvin in warmups against Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8 

13. Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'varrius Johnson returning a punt against Mercer.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.6 

14. Omari Kelly

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) celebrates his first down catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.4 

15. Shedrick jackson

Sherick Jackson in warmups against Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 51.8 

16. Koy Moore

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (0) makes the catch for 29 yards during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 50.2 

17. Jay Fair

Jay Fair, Marquis Burks, and Brandon Frazier come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 48.8 

18. Alec Jackson

Evan Richards, Kam Stutts, and Alec Jackson vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 46.9

19. Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford scrambles against Georgia.

PFF Offensive Grade: 46.9 

20. Luke Deal

Luke Deal dives for an incomplete pass vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 46.4 

21. Keiondre Jones

Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 44.4 

22. Brenden Coffey

Brenden Coffey (55)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

PFF Offensive Grade: 42.8 

23. Brandon Council

Brandon Council vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 38.8 

