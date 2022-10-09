Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs the Georgia Bulldogs

This shouldn't surprise anyone but Auburn's offense did not grade out well vs the Georgia Bulldogs during their first road game of the season in Athens, Georgia.

Auburn's offense scored an overall 44.8 PFF grade. This is the lowest of the season. The previous low was 60.0 against Missouri. Auburn's passing grade was 45.1 and the pass blocking grade was 46.5 as a team.

In the receiving game, Auburn scored 48.0. The highest grades on offense went to Auburn's running grade which was 60.1 and run blocking which was 58.3.

Auburn played 23 players on offense. Kam Stutts led the way while Brandon Council scored the lowest grade on offense of the 23 Auburn Tigers that saw the field on offense.

1. Kam Stutts Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 71.0 2. Ze'Vian Capers AP Photo/Butch Dill PFF Offensive Grade: 69.0 3. Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 62.4 4. Damari Alston Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.0 5. Austin Troxell Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.7 6. John Samuel Shenker Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7 7. Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.4 8. Tyler Fromm Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.9 9. Kilian Zierer Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7 10. Camden Brown Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 55.2 11. Dazalin Worsham © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8 12. Jalil Irvin Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8 13. Ja'Varrius Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.6 14. Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.4 15. Shedrick jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 51.8 16. Koy Moore Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 50.2 17. Jay Fair Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 48.8 18. Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 46.9 19. Robby Ashford Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 46.9 20. Luke Deal Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 46.4 21. Keiondre Jones Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 44.4 22. Brenden Coffey Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 42.8 23. Brandon Council Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 38.8

