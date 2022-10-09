Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs the Georgia Bulldogs
This shouldn't surprise anyone but Auburn's offense did not grade out well vs the Georgia Bulldogs during their first road game of the season in Athens, Georgia.
Auburn's offense scored an overall 44.8 PFF grade. This is the lowest of the season. The previous low was 60.0 against Missouri. Auburn's passing grade was 45.1 and the pass blocking grade was 46.5 as a team.
In the receiving game, Auburn scored 48.0. The highest grades on offense went to Auburn's running grade which was 60.1 and run blocking which was 58.3.
Auburn played 23 players on offense. Kam Stutts led the way while Brandon Council scored the lowest grade on offense of the 23 Auburn Tigers that saw the field on offense.
1. Kam Stutts
PFF Offensive Grade: 71.0
2. Ze'Vian Capers
PFF Offensive Grade: 69.0
3. Jarquez Hunter
PFF Offensive Grade: 62.4
4. Damari Alston
PFF Offensive Grade: 60.0
5. Austin Troxell
PFF Offensive Grade: 59.7
6. John Samuel Shenker
PFF Offensive Grade: 57.7
7. Tank Bigsby
PFF Offensive Grade: 57.4
8. Tyler Fromm
PFF Offensive Grade: 55.9
9. Kilian Zierer
PFF Offensive Grade: 55.7
10. Camden Brown
PFF Offensive Grade: 55.2
11. Dazalin Worsham
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8
12. Jalil Irvin
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.8
13. Ja'Varrius Johnson
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.6
14. Omari Kelly
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.4
15. Shedrick jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 51.8
16. Koy Moore
PFF Offensive Grade: 50.2
17. Jay Fair
PFF Offensive Grade: 48.8
18. Alec Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 46.9
19. Robby Ashford
PFF Offensive Grade: 46.9
20. Luke Deal
PFF Offensive Grade: 46.4
21. Keiondre Jones
PFF Offensive Grade: 44.4
22. Brenden Coffey
PFF Offensive Grade: 42.8
23. Brandon Council
PFF Offensive Grade: 38.8
