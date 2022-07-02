Skip to main content

Auburn football in top four for linebacker Phil Picciotti

Phil Picciotti puts Auburn is his top four and sets commitment date.

Three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti recently released his list of top four schools, including Auburn

Picciotti is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound player from Perkasie, Pennsylvania. 

Pennsylvania is not a state that Auburn generally pulls talent from, so it would be nice to land a player from the Northeast. Hopefully, this would open a window for the Tigers to start recruiting in that neck of the woods. 

Picciotti's numbers in 2021 were quite impressive as he had 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and a sack. He is a very sound football player. He does everything at a high level. Picciotti is just a natural tackler with perfect form. 

He most likely would not make an immediate impact at Auburn but instead would be a player that Coach Harsin and staff could develop into a stud. 

In releasing his top four schools, Picciotti is down to Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Michigan. He has taken official visits to all four of these schools, his most recent being to Auburn. 

Hopefully, the fact that Picciotti visited Auburn recently will give the Tigers a better chance of landing him. 

He would be a great addition to the class of 2023 for the Tigers, who are coming off the recent landing of running back Jeremiah Cobb

Picciotti will be committing on July Fourth, so hopefully, Coach Harsin can fisnish the job in hopes of getting him to play his college football on the Plains. 

Here is a video highlighting Picciotti's football IQ and ability to make tackles. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn football in top four for linebacker Phil Picciotti

By Andrew Stefaniak1 minute ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football's future running back room is stacked to the brim

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy
Football

A look at the Auburn football recruiting class after the Jeremiah Cobb committment

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.
Football

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing Jeremiah Cobb

By Andrew StefaniakJul 1, 2022
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy
Football

Jeremiah Cobb commits to Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee

By Zac BlackerbyJul 1, 2022
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Sports Illustrated ranks Auburn target Brock Glenn among other Elite 11 quarterbacks

By Zac BlackerbyJul 1, 2022
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Auburn football has two in On3's top 300 players

By Zac BlackerbyJul 1, 2022
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Football

Auburn football target Brock Glenn shines at Elite 11

By Andrew StefaniakJun 30, 2022