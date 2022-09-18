Auburn football picks up commitment from three-star DT Jamarrion Harkless

Following a blowout loss at home to No. 22 Penn State, Auburn picked up a commitment from three-star Jamarrion Harkless.

Harkless, a 6-foot-4, 290 pound defensive tackle from Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington, Kentucky, was originally committed to Illinois back in the summer, but has since decommitted and flipped to the Tigers.

"The game was by far the best game I’ve ever seen," Harkless said to 247Sports. "The atmosphere — we were right beside the student section so it was very loud. I could barely hear anything, but that’s how I like it."

He is the No. 792 prospect nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 746 overall prospect according to the On3 consensus rankings. Ole Miss was the only other school outside of Illinois and Auburn that was in contention for his services.

According to scouting reports, Harkless plays much lighter than his near-300 pound frame would indicate. He's a versatile piece that could likely end up rotating across the line, not just lining up at defensive tackle.

His comments after witnessing the Tigers' 41-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday?

“I know I can help,” Harkless said.

If the season continues in the direction is appears to be heading, Auburn is going to need a lot more of that sentiment from recruits.

The Tigers' 2023 recruiting class has now risen from dead last in the SEC to 13th, above Missouri. The nine commitments Auburn has is the lowest total among SEC schools.

Harsin & Co. are going to have to pick things up here, and soon.

