Auburn Football Plans Price Hike as NIL Costs Boom
Undoubtedly things have changed in college football once the genie was out of the bottle in the NIL era. The Auburn Tigers are no different as they look to increase revenue to match increased expenses of recruiting.
Inflationary ways of doing business have to be counterbalanced, and inevitably, that cost gets passed down to the consumer - in this case, the fans.
So in an email which Auburn Tigers athletic director John Cohen sent out to Tigers season ticket holders, he fell on his sword when it came to admitting the knock on effect of the program trying to keep pace and compete within the pricey NIL landscape.
"Growing revenue opportunities because of additional expenses has become essential for Auburn's sustain success," Cohen wrote. "As we look ahead with great anticipation of the 2025 season that includes hosting the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry and the Iron Bowl, it is imperative that ticket prices in several seating zones be adjusted due to the new era of NIL.
How exactly Tigers fans will react is a classic conundrum for any athletic director, or any business when it comes to raising prices, so Cohen is very much reliant on high profile recruiting wins appeasing the faithful moving forward.
"These changes are necessary to help Auburn deliver on our promise to support student-athletes at the highest level in this new landscape of college athletics," Cohen continued.
Problem being, the last two seasons under head coach Hugh Freeze have not inspired the Auburn Family to dig deeper into their pockets, making this year so critical for Freeze and the Tigers.
Paying more cash at the gates is more palatable if a team is in the making, and that at least looks like it's in the offing with some quality additions arriving already.
Finding quick fixes, especially at the skill positions like quarterback don't come cheap, that's just the sobering reality Cohen is faced with, especially if Freeze is going to be adequately bank rolled.
Fans are being asked to accept that, but Jordan-Hare is unlikely to suffer a dip in attendance I would venture to suggest. Big-time college football has been described as a "recession-proof" business.
In the world of modern-day college football, prices never go down.