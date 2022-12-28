Skip to main content

Podcast: How would you grade Hugh Freeze? Reaction to the Marcus Davis hire

How would you grade Hugh Freeze so far?

Hugh Freeze has led the Auburn Tigers to a place many didn't think they would be a month ago. Auburn recruiting has taken a step up and the transfer portal has been a net positive with additions like Dillon Wade and Elijah McAllister. The Auburn Tigers also held onto Zykevious Walker.

Marcus Davis has been added to Hugh Freeze's staff as a wide receivers coach. He has had a bright career so far and represents a ton of upside for the Auburn football program. He is a culture fit, can sell Auburn and loves the game more than anything else.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport. The guys discuss the latest Auburn football news, Hugh Freeze chatter, and react to Marcus Davis being named the new wide receivers coach. They also discuss how Auburn needs to complete the roster before the spring semester.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (9)
Football

Podcast: How would you grade Hugh Freeze? Reaction to the Marcus Davis hire

By Zac Blackerby
Wendell Green vs Georgia State
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams with the team after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

The 22 best Auburn athletics moments from 2022

By Lance Dawe
Nov 7, 2015; College Station, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis (80) makes a reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football hiring Marcus Davis as WR coach

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (8)
Football

Podcast: Can Dillon Wade start for Auburn? Dillon Johnson could pick the Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Bruce Pearl vs Georgia State
Basketball

What are Auburn basketball's current odds to win the SEC?

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

By Lance Dawe
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe