Podcast: How would you grade Hugh Freeze? Reaction to the Marcus Davis hire

Hugh Freeze has led the Auburn Tigers to a place many didn't think they would be a month ago. Auburn recruiting has taken a step up and the transfer portal has been a net positive with additions like Dillon Wade and Elijah McAllister. The Auburn Tigers also held onto Zykevious Walker.

Marcus Davis has been added to Hugh Freeze's staff as a wide receivers coach. He has had a bright career so far and represents a ton of upside for the Auburn football program. He is a culture fit, can sell Auburn and loves the game more than anything else.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport. The guys discuss the latest Auburn football news, Hugh Freeze chatter, and react to Marcus Davis being named the new wide receivers coach. They also discuss how Auburn needs to complete the roster before the spring semester.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch