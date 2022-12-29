Skip to main content

Podcast: The Auburn football roster has several concerns

What is the biggest concern on this Auburn football roster?

The Auburn football roster has plenty of weaknesses entering the offseason. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers coaching staff will work the trail recruiting and the transfer portal to build depth at different position groups.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery Radio Veteran Darrell Dapprich to discuss the Auburn football roster, where Hugh Freeze has strengths and weaknesses, and some names that could help Auburn build depth in 2023.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (10)
Football

Podcast: The Auburn football roster has several concerns

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (12)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Florida Gators

By Zac Blackerby
Wendell Green vs Florida
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s exciting win vs. Florida

By Jeremy Robuck
Allen Flanigan pregame - Auburn vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Zep Jasper steal leads to breakaway dunk for Allen Flanigan

By Lance Dawe
Dylan Cardwell getting hype for Auburn basketball.
Basketball

WATCH: Dylan Cardwell rejects Colin Castleton at the rim

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green delivers no-look pass to Chris Moore

By Lance Dawe
Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

BREAKING: Jarrett Stidham takes over as starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders

By Andrew Stefaniak
tt square
Basketball

TARR'S TAKE: Auburn Women's Basketball Mid-Season Superlatives

By Harrison Tarr