Podcast: The Auburn football roster has several concerns

The Auburn football roster has plenty of weaknesses entering the offseason. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers coaching staff will work the trail recruiting and the transfer portal to build depth at different position groups.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery Radio Veteran Darrell Dapprich to discuss the Auburn football roster, where Hugh Freeze has strengths and weaknesses, and some names that could help Auburn build depth in 2023.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

