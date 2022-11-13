Auburn players speak to media following a 13-10 win over Texas A&M Aggies

Tank Bigsby spoke on how his relationship with Jarquez Hunter and how it felt to see his former running backs coach win his first game as a head coach.

Bigsby on the dyanmic of his and Jarquez Hunter relationship: “I mean a lot of our work we put in offseason to now and it's good to be able to see it pay off. We push each other every day and we strive for greatness. And we try to be the best to ever do it.”

Bigsby on Coach Carnell Williams: “When coach had gotten the job, the building changed and the energy has started to feel more like Auburn. I was missing that a little bit. I'm really happy to that feeling back because our performance was better and Auburn deserves nothing but the best.”

Jarquez Hunter also spoke with the media on Saturday evening. Hunter mentioned how wonderful the first win since September felt and how the interim Head Coach spoke with him this week.

Hunter on the win:“It feels great, we haven’t won in about five weeks. This my first 100-yard game this season, and to top off that would win, it feels great.”

Hunter on his interactions with his now Head Coach Carnell Williams: “We just talked about the game plan, how we're going to execute and mainly how we were going to run the ball and go ahead dominate the other team.

Offensive Lineman Killian Zierer spoke on how it felt to have a game where the Tigers ran the ball over 50 times.

Zierer on the run game:“We knew with Coach Friend calling plays that we were going to run the football. It had been emphasized for the past two weeks. We knew we were going to have fun with it, and it was awesome.”

Freshman Kicker Alex McPherson was also interviewed. He was the starter this week following the news of Anders Carlson being sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury.