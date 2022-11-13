Skip to main content
Auburn players speak to media following a 13-10 win over Texas A&M Aggies

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Auburn players were fired up from the win.

Tank Bigsby spoke on how his relationship with Jarquez Hunter and how it felt to see his former running backs coach win his first game as a head coach.

Bigsby on the dyanmic of his and Jarquez Hunter relationship: “I mean a lot of our work we put in offseason to now and it's good to be able to see it pay off. We push each other every day and we strive for greatness. And we try to be the best to ever do it.”

Bigsby on Coach Carnell Williams: “When coach had gotten the job, the building changed and the energy has started to feel more like Auburn. I was missing that a little bit. I'm really happy to that feeling back because our performance was better and Auburn deserves nothing but the best.”

Jarquez Hunter also spoke with the media on Saturday evening. Hunter mentioned how wonderful the first win since September felt and how the interim Head Coach spoke with him this week.

Hunter on the win:“It feels great, we haven’t won in about five weeks. This my first 100-yard game this season, and to top off that would win, it feels great.”

Hunter on his interactions with his now Head Coach Carnell Williams: “We just talked about the game plan, how we're going to execute and mainly how we were going to run the ball and go ahead dominate the other team.

Offensive Lineman Killian Zierer spoke on how it felt to have a game where the Tigers ran the ball over 50 times.

Zierer on the run game:“We knew with Coach Friend calling plays that we were going to run the football. It had been emphasized for the past two weeks. We knew we were going to have fun with it, and it was awesome.”

Freshman Kicker Alex McPherson was also interviewed. He was the starter this week following the news of Anders Carlson being sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury.

McPherson on starting this week: “Between all week of practice and the preparation that we took just getting reps with the starters, I think coming into this game we were pretty confident in our operation. So, coming in I'd say we were pretty confident with everything, never really got scared. I finally got an opportunity to go out there and kick and so I think we went out there and executed as well as we could have."

Marcus Harris and Aubie celebrating the Auburn football win vs Texas A&M.
