Where preseason magazines are ranking the Auburn Tigers

Preseason magazines like Lindy's and Athlon are not being kind to the Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are not being ranked high by the preseason magazines so far this offseason. Both Athlon and Lindy's have the Auburn football team finishing in the bottom half of the SEC West and well outside the top 25. 

Other than Auburn being ranked in the top 10 in ESPN's FPI, the Tigers have been seen as a team outside of the top 25. 

In the Lindy's Sports preseason preview, they rank Auburn as the 46th team in their 1-131 rankings. 

Athlon Sports' preseason guide has Auburn ranked as the 40th team in all of college football.

Athlon has Auburn finishing last in the SEC West with a 6-6 overall record and a 2-6 record in the SEC. 

Lindy's Sports also has Auburn finishing last of the seven teams in the SEC West but they do not list overall records in their preview. 

Auburn faces an uphill battle in the SEC West. With arguably the toughest schedule in college football, the Tigers are being counted out by most national media outlets. It's easy to see where they are coming from with two tough road battles against Alabama and Georgia, a big nonconference game vs Penn State, and so many writers being high on Ole Miss and Arkansas. 

Bryan Harsin will have the opportunity to prove the college football world wrong this season. If he's able to achieve anything north of a 7-5 record, he'd prove a ton of people wrong and build a ton of momentum going into 2023. 

