Skip to main content

Auburn quarterback target wants to commit as soon as possible

Brock Glenn wants to make his decision as quick as possible.

Auburn fans have followed Brock Glenn's recruitment closely. 

What once seemed like an Auburn lock, now seems like a fierce battle with Ohio State, Texas A&M, and LSU. 

The 4-star quarterback received offers from Ohio State and LSU late in the recruitment process. 

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated John Garcia wrote the following. 

"Brock Glenn has added the most recent offers among passers still looking to make the final call. The Memphis native picked up LSU in recent days and told SI on Sunday he is considering the Tigers despite the lack of an official visit to Baton Rouge. Auburn is the program he’s most familiar with while Ohio State, another recent offer he was able to vet with an official visit, appears to be a primary challenger. Florida State, Mississippi State and TCU are also in the mix for the accurate Glenn, who says he wants to come off the board “as fast as I can” once the event wraps up."

On3's Chad Simmons released some comments from their conversation with Glenn. 

“I am trying to get it done and get it over, so I know where I am going,” Glenn told On3’s Simmons. “I want to start recruiting, focus on my high school, and take us to the state championship.”

Glenn also shared his thoughts on that LSU offer. 

“LSU is a big-time SEC program with history,” Glenn told Simmons. “It is a great school with a great staff. I know LSU is an established program with top coaches, so now it is about building relationships. That is what I will work on after this event.”

According to On3, Glenn has zoom meetings scheduled with LSU after the Elite 11. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Auburn quarterback target wants to commit as soon as possible

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gains yards after the catch against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What Terry McLaurin's extension means for Ike Hilliard, Auburn football

By Lance Dawe14 hours ago
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

CBS Sports ranks Auburn basketball in their college basketball rankings

By Andrew Stefaniak15 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Who makes the most sense to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days?

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

Jeremiah Cobb is set to make an announcement this week

By Zac BlackerbyJun 28, 2022
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons why Auburn football will beat Georgia in 2022

By Lance DaweJun 27, 2022
December 6, 2021; Chandler, AZ; AZ Compass Prep varsity basketball player, senior, Chance Westry, 2, practices at the AZCP gymnasium the week of the Hoophall West tournament Az Compass Basketball
Basketball

Auburn basketball newcomers receive jersey numbers

By Andrew StefaniakJun 27, 2022
Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14. Jc Auburnolemiss 88
Football

College football expert ranks Auburn football's offensive line in the top 10

By Zac BlackerbyJun 27, 2022