Auburn quarterback target wants to commit as soon as possible

Brock Glenn wants to make his decision as quick as possible.

Auburn fans have followed Brock Glenn's recruitment closely.

What once seemed like an Auburn lock, now seems like a fierce battle with Ohio State, Texas A&M, and LSU.

The 4-star quarterback received offers from Ohio State and LSU late in the recruitment process.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated John Garcia wrote the following.

"Brock Glenn has added the most recent offers among passers still looking to make the final call. The Memphis native picked up LSU in recent days and told SI on Sunday he is considering the Tigers despite the lack of an official visit to Baton Rouge. Auburn is the program he’s most familiar with while Ohio State, another recent offer he was able to vet with an official visit, appears to be a primary challenger. Florida State, Mississippi State and TCU are also in the mix for the accurate Glenn, who says he wants to come off the board “as fast as I can” once the event wraps up."

On3's Chad Simmons released some comments from their conversation with Glenn.

“I am trying to get it done and get it over, so I know where I am going,” Glenn told On3’s Simmons. “I want to start recruiting, focus on my high school, and take us to the state championship.”

Glenn also shared his thoughts on that LSU offer.

“LSU is a big-time SEC program with history,” Glenn told Simmons. “It is a great school with a great staff. I know LSU is an established program with top coaches, so now it is about building relationships. That is what I will work on after this event.”

According to On3, Glenn has zoom meetings scheduled with LSU after the Elite 11.

