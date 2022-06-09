Auburn football is expected to host five stars James Smith and Qua Russaw this month

The Auburn Tigers will be hosting two five star recruits this month.

Official visit season rolls on and Auburn just lined up two huge prospects to visit The Plains on June 24th.

Five-star defensive tackle James Smith and five-star EDGE rusher Qua Russaw will both be taking official visits to Auburn on the 24th.

Smith is from Montgomery, AL, and plays at Carver High School. Many see him as the top prospect in the state. He is projected to land at Alabama.

Russaw is also from Montgomery and plays at Carver. Georgia is projected to win his recruitment.

Both defensive tackle and EDGE are positions of need for the Auburn Tigers after this season and with both prospects being some of the best talents at their respective positions, Smith and Russaw would be huge additions for Bryan Harsin and his staff both on and off the field.

Obviously, both would be able to have the chance to play right away. They also would ignite more excitement around the program and probably help convince more recruits to take a look at Auburn in 2023.

Harsin spoke about winning the local region in his introductory press conference, winning some key defenders from Montgomery would go a long way in securing that goal.

There are no front seven defenders currently committed to the Tigers in 2023 but several defensive linemen and linebackers will be on campus this weekend for official visits.

