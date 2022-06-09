Skip to main content

Auburn football is expected to host five stars James Smith and Qua Russaw this month

The Auburn Tigers will be hosting two five star recruits this month.

Official visit season rolls on and Auburn just lined up two huge prospects to visit The Plains on June 24th. 

Five-star defensive tackle James Smith and five-star EDGE rusher Qua Russaw will both be taking official visits to Auburn on the 24th. 

Smith is from Montgomery, AL, and plays at Carver High School. Many see him as the top prospect in the state. He is projected to land at Alabama. 

Russaw is also from Montgomery and plays at Carver. Georgia is projected to win his recruitment. 

Both defensive tackle and EDGE are positions of need for the Auburn Tigers after this season and with both prospects being some of the best talents at their respective positions, Smith and Russaw would be huge additions for Bryan Harsin and his staff both on and off the field. 

Obviously, both would be able to have the chance to play right away. They also would ignite more excitement around the program and probably help convince more recruits to take a look at Auburn in 2023. 

Harsin spoke about winning the local region in his introductory press conference, winning some key defenders from Montgomery would go a long way in securing that goal. 

There are no front seven defenders currently committed to the Tigers in 2023 but several defensive linemen and linebackers will be on campus this weekend for official visits. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Auburn football is expected to host five stars James Smith and Qua Russaw this month

By Zac Blackerby36 seconds ago
Nov 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn football receiver poised for big second year in the NFL

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Auburn players celebrate the win during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, June 3, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana Lions 19-7.
Baseball

Where does Auburn baseball land in the super regional power ranking

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03
Football

Pro Football Focus ranks Tank Bigsby as a top-five running back

By Zac Blackerby15 hours ago
Wilkin Formby takes a picture with Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin.
Football

The Auburn football recruiting prospects you need to know

By Andrew Stefaniak16 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Predicting Auburn football's NCAA Football video game ratings

By Lance Dawe17 hours ago
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Basketball

Jabari Smith stays steady, Walker Kessler falls in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Dec 15, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Justin Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball player has found a new home

By Andrew StefaniakJun 7, 2022