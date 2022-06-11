Where does Auburn football stand with Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk is a defensive lineman from Highland Home, Alabama. He is 6'5 and weighs 240 pounds. Faulk is ranked 84th in the class of 2023 and is a four-star.

Getting recruits that are in the top 100 is huge for a program, and Faulk has a chance to become a first-round talent if developed properly.

Faulk is in town the weekend of June 10th for an official visit. This visit will be good for the Tigers as it will show Faulk all Auburn has to offer.

Faulk has the perfect size to rush the quarterback and a lot of room to put weight on his frame.

There is a lot of money to be made in the NFL as an edge rusher, and Faulk has that kind of upside in his game.

Let's look at Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia's thoughts about where the Tigers stand with Faulk.

"Highland Home kid from right down the road," Garcia said on the Locked On Auburn podcast. "As familiar with Auburn as it gets. He has been a known name since his freshman year in high school. He is an extremely long and productive pass rusher. He plays offense and basketball, so he has a lot of the physical traits that they like at the position. Auburn has to feel pretty good about landing Faulk. This would be huge for Jimmy Brumbaugh and Bryan Harsin to bring in an in-state guy like Faulk. Florida State and Florida have both been really high on Faulk, and they have been chipping away at the perceived Auburn lead. The official visit is a way for Auburn to cut away the ground these two schools have gained on them. I'm not saying he is going to commit, but you want to pull even or take the lead from anyone in this race, and I believe Auburn has that opportunity with Faulk, who does want to commit before the season gets going."

This is exciting news since it seems that Auburn has a slight lead over the competition with a chance to land Faulk.

Adding a player as highly sought after as Faulk would be a huge splash in the 2023 recruiting class for the Auburn Tigers.

We can expect a commitment soon from Faulk, and everyone in the Auburn community hopes he will choose to play his college ball on the Plains.

Here is a video of Faulk working at a Rivals Camp, where he won the Defensive MVP award.

