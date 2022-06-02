Auburn will host JUCO WR Semaj James on Monday

It's no question that more is being asked of the Auburn wide receiver room in 2022. Auburn's coaching staff went after some pass-catchers in the transfer portal that could bring experience to the roster. That didn't really happen.

They could be looking to go the junior college route to help bolster the roster after this season. Butler Community College standout wide receiver Semaj James is expected to visit Auburn on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver is known for his elite speed, a trait that is extremely important for the role Auburn is looking to fill, a deep threat that can help stretch the field.

New Auburn wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard will aim to win over the speedy wideout.

He spent last season at Fort Scott. He left due to the football program closing down. He hauled in 27 catches for 306 yards and two scores through the air. He also returned kicks. He returned a punt for a touchdown.

James does not have any offers but is drawing interest from Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Kansas, Oregon State, and Southern Cal. With that list of schools showing interest in the prospect, offers should start flying in soon.

He will work out on Monday for the Auburn coaching staff. If Hilliard and the rest of Bryan Harsin's staff like what they see, perhaps Auburn can be the first of those schools to extend an offer to the speedster.

